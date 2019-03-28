Maher: Women rising to new lives

× Expand Photo provided On March 28, 7 p.m. at Bristol’s Lawrence Memorial Library, One World Library Project will host a presentation about Maher, a nonprofit organization protecting vulnerable populations in India. Pictured, from left to right are Hirabegum Mulla, Maher’s president; Ashutosh, Sister Lucy(a Catholic nun and director and founder of Maher), and Soni.

BRISTOL | When Addison County residents Catherine Willson and Mikaela Keepin learned of about the work of a Catholic nun, named Sister Lucy Kurien, they each felt a calling. Sister Lucy works in a secular facility for destitute children and adults in India.

To learn about their experiences, the public is invited to attend “Maher: Rising to New Life” on Thursday, March 28 at the Lawrence Memorial Library from 7-8:30 p.m. This event is sponsored by One World Library Project. It is free and handicapped accessible.

As a young woman, Sister Lucy witnessed the horrors of abuse. This trauma led her to envision a caring home for abused and traumatized women. In 1997, in the small village of Vadhu-Budruk on the outskirts of Pune, India, the first Maher house opened its doors. The organization has since expanded to support children and adults in need in over 100 rural communities and has helped thousands of individuals find dignity and self worth.

In the Marathi language of western India, “Maher” means Mother’s Home.

Photo provided Sr. Lucy Kurien, the founder and director of Maher, with Kunda (left) and Yash (right), two children currently living at Maher.

The non-governmental organization helps distressed individuals from all over India exercise their right to a higher quality of life, irrespective of gender, caste, creed or religion. Its mission is to identify and understand the root causes of violence and despair experienced by women and children in India, then develop and deliver services to address these root causes and their effects in villages and slums, so women, children and families are healthy, happy and self-reliant.

Willson and Keepin will present the history and work of Maher through stories, discussion and a slide show. Time will be available for questions. After the presentation, items made by the women at Maher will be available for sale.

Keepin of Starksboro is a new mom as well as a nurse at the Community Health Centers of Burlington. Her first visit to Maher was in 2007. “I learn and gain so much from being there,” she said. Keepin has returned to Maher five times. “Being a guest at Maher is a special way to experience India. Many of my friends there have become like family, and it’s amazing to witness the immensely important, high quality work they dedicate their lives to.” In addition to spending time at Maher, Keepin helps organize trips for folks from Maher to the United States for educational programs, fundraising endeavors and cross-cultural conferences.

Willson of Bristol has a background in education and counseling and is currently a yoga instructor. She met Sister Lucy in 2008 when she spoke in Burlington. “I was so struck by Lucy’s stories and her courage and strength,” Willson said, “that I knew I wanted to go to see Maher for myself.” She spent three weeks there in 2014 and returned in 2016 and 2017. While at Maher, Willson teaches English and supports both the young and the elderly, all depending upon current needs. She has also hosted young adults from Maher who come to the United States for education and work opportunities.

For more information about this event or One World Library Project, contact the Lawrence Memorial Library at 802-453-2366 or go toOneWorldLibraryProject.org or the One World Library Project Facebook page.