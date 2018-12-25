Manure ban in force until April

× Expand File photo According to Scott Waterman of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets, the yearly winter manure spreading ban is now underway in Vermont.

MIDDLEBURY | Ah, that familiar, sweet summer aroma of local fields will now be a forgotten thing, well, at least until April 1.

According to Scott Waterman, of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food & Markets (VAAFM), the yearly winter manure spreading ban is now underway.

“As required by VAAFM ... between Dec. 15 and April 1, no manure or other agricultural wastes, including compost and spoiled feed, may be spread on agricultural fields throughout Vermont.”

Waterman said that the annual ban, now in its 24th year, is required to protect water and air quality.

“The ban is a regulation that has been in place since 1995,” according to a VAAFM advisory released last week.

“A revision... newly effective in 2016, continues the winter manure spreading ban while expanding the types of farm generated wastes which are prohibited from application in winter.”

Waterman noted that there are exemptions for winter manure spreading; however, the exemptions are approved only in emergency situations only.

“If a farmer anticipates having an issue meeting the winter manure spreading ban restrictions, they should contact VAAFM for assistance with planning winter manure management,” according to Waterman.

VAAFM advises farmers that manure cannot be stacked within 200 feet of surface water, 100 feet of a ditch, on land that is subject to annual overflow from adjacent waters or on exposed bedrock.

“Farmers must either have a storage structure that is capable of holding all manure produced between Dec. 15 to April 1, which is 106 days, or they must be able to stack all manure produced in a way that will not lead to adverse water quality impacts,” according to VAAFM’s advisory.

Manure application around the area is vital to the health of farms and the farming landscape. The practice enriches soils for production and is an ideal application for animal waste.