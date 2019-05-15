Meeting to preview construction

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Selectboard and the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) have scheduled a public meeting for Tuesday, June 4. VTrans, and its partners Kubricky and VHB, will preview the 2019-20 construction plan, which is scheduled to get underway later this summer.

The event will be held at the Champlain Valley Unitarian Universalist (UU) Society just off Charles Avenue starting at 7 p.m.

Several weeks ago the Middlebury Selectboard asked VTrans to present its plan to the community for the remaining two years of the downtown construction project, in particular summer 2020’s ten-week closure of both Main Street and Merchants Row during which construction will take place 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

First scheduled to take place at next week’s regular Selectboard meeting in the Middlebury Town Offices, the meeting has been relocated to “the UU” to increase seating capacity and to provide better viewing of the visuals that will accompany the presentation.

At the meeting, Kubricky will walk residents through the construction activities that are planned, the timeline for these activities, and the impacts of the work on our community.

Attendees will hear about the plan for making sure every downtown building is always accessible during construction, for keeping cross-town traffic moving when Main Street and Merchants Row are closed, and for managing the impact of construction vehicles on downtown roadways.