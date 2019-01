× Expand Photo by Jim Gish

MIDDLEBURY | A Carrara concrete pump delivers one of 36 truckloads of “flowable fill,” a sand-based material that can be applied in a flow and that then hardens similar to cement, to the downtown Middlebury construction site. “Its purpose is to provide solid support for the three stormwater pipes that interconnect midair in the Launch Pit, underneath Printer’s Alley,” said Jim Gish, project community liaison.