Mentor Connection receives grant award

RUTLAND | An official of People’s United Community Foundation, the philanthropic arm of People’s United Bank, announced that the organization awarded $52,000 to Vermont nonprofits during its most recent grant cycle.

Karen Galbo, executive director of the People’s United Community Foundation, funding was allocated to 11 nonprofit organizations in support of activities that ranged from basic needs services and affordable housing initiatives, to education and workforce development programs.

Last week, the Mentor Connector of downtown Rutland received $4,000 from the foundation for its mission of providing leadership and guidance help for local young people.

The Mentor Connector began in 2004 to address the increasing drug abuse, violence and criminal activity in Rutland County.

Each year, Mentor Connection guides over 150 vulnerable youth (age 5-21) through life-changing mentorships to build goals, character and skills to be successful in life, according to the foundation.

Everything Mentor Connection does is focused on creating lasting, positive change for Rutland County youth.

The People’s United Community Foundation contributed 19 percent of its funding to local United Way organizations across its footprint through the People’s United Bank employee match campaign. Recipients included United Way of Northwest Vermont, United Way of Rutland County and United Way of Windham County, according to the Mentor Connection.

“We are pleased to provide support to worthy non-profit organizations through our foundation grant program. The funding from these grants will help to strengthen our communities and enhance the quality of life for its residents,” Galbo added.