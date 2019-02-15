Midd’s ‘Febs’ graduate mid-year

× Expand Photo by Middlebury College A member of the Class of 2018.5 enjoys the ski-down at the Middlebury College Snow Bowl. The midyear graduates are known as “Febs.”

Photo by Middlebury College Middlebury’s Peter Dykeman-Bermingham ’18.5 was the student speaker at Feb Celebration on Feb. 2.

MIDDLEBURY | The accomplishments of the Middlebury College Class of 2018.5 was celebrated in a ceremony on Feb. 2 at Mead Chapel.

The midyear graduates, better known as “Febs” because most began their Middlebury educations in February 2015, were surrounded by a capacity crowd of family and friends.

Two students shared the traditional address to the senior class this year. President Laurie Patton first introduced Charlotte Frankel, an English and film and media culture joint major from New York City.

To the great delight of her classmates ­— and to the surprise, she guessed, of her family — Frankel brought down the house with her original parody of the dramatic showstopper “Who Am I?” from Les Misérables, rewritten as a tongue-in-cheek “Who Are We?”

Classmate Peter Dykeman-Bermingham followed Frankel with a more traditional speech.

The chemistry and biochemistry major from Nashua, New Hampshire, reflected on the value of asking big questions together, which he considered a defining aspect of his Middlebury experience.

Even in a time when online information offers easy answers in seconds, Dykeman-Bermingham said he most cherished the things he learned from his fellow students.

“Middlebury has always been a place where people ask each other questions, forgoing the ease of Google, so we can be continually surprised by the breadth of knowledge of our friends,” said Dykeman-Bermingham.

“In my time here, I have taken a mere 30-some-odd courses of the couple hundred offered that I was interested in. I depended on my friends to impart the insights I missed. We’ve kept each other informed and engaged for four years now.”

Still wearing caps and gowns, graduates boarded school buses for the short trip to the Middlebury College Snow Bowl in Hancock, where they participated in the traditional “ski-down.” On skis, snowboards, snowshoes and some by foot, the graduates descended the Lang Trail, crossing over to Cameron, which took them to a cheering crowd below.

The annual February celebration is sponsored by Middlebury’s Alumni and Parent Programs Office. Student leaders Emma Hampsten and Kate Porterfield assisted with planning. All mid-year graduates are encouraged to return in May to participate in the college commencement ceremony.