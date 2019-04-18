Midd men run past Springfield

× Expand Photo provided by Middlebury College Middlebury’s Alderik van der Heyde finished with three assists and three ground balls in the win.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury scored the game’s first 15 goals on its way to a 15-7 win over Springfield (4-8) last Tuesday afternoon on Youngman Field at Alumni Stadium.

The Panthers came out flying with six first-period goals. Chase Goree got things going when he scored with a high shot driving down the right side. Frank Cosolito found the back of the net, before Goree set up Marshall Cummings from behind the cage for a 3-0 lead. Alderik van der Heyde assisted on the next two goals, before Luke Peterson made it a 6-0 game with 1:53 remaining in the first quarter.

Kyle McFetridge scored on a spin move for his first career goal 59 seconds into the second quarter, before Danny Jacobs converted a feed from Jack Hoelzer. With 6:45 remaining in the half, A.J. Kucinski intercepted a pass and scored on an empty net as the Panthers led 9-0 at the break.

Middlebury kept up the pressure in the third quarter with six goals in the first 7:26 of play. Danny Jacobs got things going, before Tyler Forbes scored a man-up goal with a shot to the top corner of the net from 15 yards out. Pierce Fricke followed with his first career goal, while Jack Gould came from behind the net to make it a 13-0 game at the 11:24 mark. Cummings scored his second of the game after converting a pass from behind the net by van der Heyde for a 15-0 advantage.

Springfield got on the board at the 6:49 mark of the third quarter when Jack Vail scored on a pass from behind the net by Joe Hawley. Lucas Habich added a man-up goal to make it a 15-2 game after three quarters of play.

The Pride netted five fourth-quarter goals, as Middlebury emerged with the 15-7 victory.

Peterson and Cummings each scored twice in the victory, while Forbes had two goals and an assist. Van der Heyde dished out three helpers, while Goree had a goal and an assist in the win. Jake Madnick dominated the faceoff X, winning 12-15 with a game-high 10 ground balls. Zeke Emerson finished the contest with five ground balls and caused two turnovers. Tyler Bass made his first-career start in goal, making seven saves and allowing two goals in over 50 minutes of action.

Vail finished with three goals and an assist, while Habich scored twice and added an assist as well to pace the Pride. Cole Finerty made some big saves in the fourth quarter, finishing with 19 on the afternoon.

Middlebury held a 62-22 shots advantage in the game, as its defense forced 30 turnovers and caused Springfield to fail on 12 of 32 clearing attempts.