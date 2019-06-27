Middlebury’s Cuba selected First-Team All-American

× Expand Photo provided

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College men’s tennis player Lubomir Cuba, from Massapequa Park, New York, has been named to the College Sports Information Directors of America (CoSIDA) Academic All-American At-Large First Team.

Cuba is 15th student-athlete in Middlebury’s history to achieve the accolade, the fourth this year and the 11th since 2014. Cuba led the Panthers to a 19-7 record in 2019, the NESCAC Championship and the program’s 13th NCAA Semifinal appearance in 17 years.

Cuba received his degree in economics from Middlebury with a 3.86 grade point average.

Cuba was the 2017 NCAA Singles and 2017 and 2018 Doubles Champion, as well as the Intercollegiate Tennis Association’s (ITA) Northeast Region’s second-ranked individual and ended the year seventh nationally.

Cuba posted a record of 17-7 overall playing against the opponent’s top player in 2018-19. The three-time All-NESCAC First-Team selection and 2017 NESCAC Player of the Year was 69-17 during his three seasons with the Panthers.

The three-time ITA All-American concluded his career on an eight-match winning streak and victorious in 11 of his final 12 contests.