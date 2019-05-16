Middlebury’s multiple single-game record win

× Expand Photo provided by Middlebury College Middlebury’s Sam Graf went 1-2 with four walks in last week’s road win against Union.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College utilized two big innings last Tuesday at Union, while setting single-game program records for walks (17) and stolen bases (12) in a 12-3 win over the Dutchmen. With the victory, the Panthers improve to 21-9 overall, the third-highest single-season win total in program history.

The Dutchmen (14-19) got on the scoreboard in the bottom of the first inning when Joe Ganim drew a leadoff walk, moved to third on a single to right from Jack Koch and scored on a fielder’s choice. Trailing 1-0, Middlebury took the lead for good in the third with five runs on just two hits and were aided by three Union errors and six walks. Justin Han was hit by a pitch and later tied the game at 1-1 when he scored on a throwing error. Alan Guild walked, moved to second on a base on balls and touched home on another throwing miscue. Gray Goolsby singled up the middle, scoring Sam Graf, who induced a walk for a 3-1 advantage. The Panthers pushed the advantage to four runs when Andrew Gough doubled to center field, plating Alec Ritch and Goolsby.

The visitors tacked on a single run in the fourth when Henry Strmecki reached on a fielder’s choice and scampered home on a double down the left-field line for a 6-1 edge.

The Dutchmen broke through with a pair of runs in their half of the seventh. Chris Symington singled to lead off the frame, scoring on a base hit to right center by Chris O’Brien. Will Bellamy made the score 12-3, lifting a sacrifice fly to center, driving in Lopez who walked to conclude the scoring.

Seven different Panthers had a hit in the win, highlighted by doubles from Han, Graf and Gough. Carroll, Guild and Gough each collected two RBI, while Guild scored three times. Graf walked four times for the Panthers, tying the single-game record with five other players, Carroll and Ritch each drew three base on balls, while three others had a pair. Carroll finished with four stolen bases, while Graf swiped three. Han tallied a stolen base for Middlebury, giving him 22 this season to tie his own single-season mark he established a year ago.

Middlebury starter Alex Rosario (2-1) earned the win, going five innings, giving up one run on three hits with seven strikeouts and five walks. O’Brien went 1-2 with an RBI to pace Union at the plate, while Ganim and Symington were each 1-2 with a run scored. On the mound, Tim Curtis (0-2) took the loss for Union, surrendering five runs on three hits with seven walks over 2.2 innings of work.

The Panthers scored 10 or more runs for the twelfth time this season.