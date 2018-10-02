Middlebury’s Orvis gets noticed in Big E’s 4-H dairy contest

× Expand Facebook/Bethany Orvis SWISS MISS: Middlebury’s Bethany Orvis came in twenty-third at the Big E Sept. 15 with a seventh-place ranking for Brown Swiss cows.

MIDDLEBURY - Vermont sent two four-member teams to Eastern States Exposition in West Springfield, Mass., to participate in the 4-H dairy judging competition on Sept. 15.

They competed against teams from four other New England states, judging a dozen breed classes and providing oral reasons for two of those classes. Team rankings were determined by combining individual scores of all members of each team.

Representing the state on the Vermont A Team were Abby Carson, Newbury; Caroline Kirby, East Montpelier; Lincoln Michaud, East Hardwick, and Ryanne Nadeau, Derby.

The Vermont B Team included Averie Brown and Charlie Haynes, both from East Montpelier; Haley Michaud, East Hardwick; and Bethany Orvis, Middlebury.

The Vermont A Team came in second overall of the eight competing teams. They finished first in judging Guernseys, second for Holsteins and Milking Shorthorns, third for Jerseys, fifth for Ayrshires and oral reasons and sixth for Brown Swiss.

Carson was fourth high-individual scorer and placed third in Guernseys, sixth in Jerseys and oral reasons and tenth in Holsteins. Michaud was sixth-highest individual taking first in Milking Shorthorns, third in Brown Swiss and fourth in Guernseys.

Individual rankings for Kirby and Nadeau were eighteenth and twentieth, respectively, with Caroline placing eighth in Holsteins and ninth in oral reasons and Ryanne, sixth in Holsteins, ninth in Guernseys and tenth in oral reasons.

The Vermont B Team ranked fourth overall with a first-place finish in the Brown Swiss class and second place for Ayshires. Other placements included third in oral reasons, fourth for judging Holsteins and Guernseys, sixth for Milking Shorthorns and seventh for Jerseys.

Brown was eighth highest individual, taking fourth in Brown Swiss, fifth in Guernseys and oral reasons and tenth in Jerseys. Haynes was tenth in individual competition placing third in Ayrshires and fifth in Holsteins.

Middlebury’s Bethany Orvis came in twenty-third with a seventh-place ranking for Brown Swiss.

Teammate Michaud was twenty-seventh with a first-place finish in the Ayrshire judging class.