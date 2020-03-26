Middlebury’s P.D. Chief Hanley calls for calm

× Expand File photo VT-032820-Middlebury-P.D.-Chief-Tom-Hanley Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley: “There are a number of other rumors floating about... Get your information from the authoritative sources... You can always call the Middlebury Police Department.”

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury Police Chief Tom Hanley is also the town’s local emergency management director. In the past two weeks he’s had his hands full with helping the Addison County shire town craft a COVID-19 pandemic plan.

This week, Hanley has announced efforts to calm the public in the wake of rumors and media sensationalism.

“There have been efforts recently to propagate fear and dissension in the COVID-19 health crisis,” according to a March 23 report by Hanley. “Many rumors are being spread through disinformation originated by both foreign and domestic actors. We recommend that you obtain your information through authentic, reliable sources. The Vermont State Emergency Operations Center distributes a daily bulletin. Information is likewise posted on the Vermont Department of Health website."

Hanley collected the various rumors and provided his own responses as follows:

Rumor: The Vermont Army National Guard has been activated to enforce martial law.

Fact: The guard has been activated to assist with medical surge and the distribution of medical supplies to EMS and health care workers from the national stockpile and are on stand-by for other civil support duties, none of which include patrolling streets and detaining people. There is no martial law.

Rumor: Camp Johnson is being emptied to prepare for a detention center for mass arrests.

Fact: There is no foundation for this at all.

Rumor: The Middlebury Sports Center is being prepped as a morgue for mass deaths.

Fact: No such effort is underway.

Rumor: People under 40 don’t have to worry about COVID-19. It’s just like getting a cold.

Fact: No person, regardless of age, has any inherent immunity to this disease and all ages are susceptible to serious illness, although elderly people are at highest risk for serious effects. However, everyone needs to follow isolation guidelines and stay home if sick to avoid spreading COVID-19 in their communities.

Rumor: Social distancing doesn’t work.

Fact: Social distancing can be a very effective public health tool in containing outbreaks and has been used for hundreds of years. It requires dedicated cooperation on the part of all citizens to heed all restrictions on gatherings, etc. for the greater good.

“There are a number of other rumors floating about through Facebook and other sites,” he added. “Get your information from the authoritative sources... You can always call the Middlebury Police Department. The department is open and fully operational.”

Hanley also cautioned residents to be wary of email scams and malicious websites that are seeking to exploit the current situation.

“Vermonters are reminded to follow best practices for safety online, including verifying links in messages before following them, ensuring the legitimacy of websites before visiting them, and being especially skeptical of unusual emails,” he noted. ■