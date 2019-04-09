Middlebury boosts its computing power

× Expand Photo by Todd Balfour Middlebury’s Dave Guertin, ITS systems administrator, and Amy Yuen, associate professor of political science, with the new computing cluster that will allow high-speed data analysis for faculty research projects.

MIDDLEBURY | A group of Middlebury College faculty members across a range of academic disciplines has received more than $150,000 in funding from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to install a high-performance computing (HPC) cluster on campus.

The cluster, which has been delivered and is now being configured, is capable of analyzing large datasets and performing computational modeling in a fraction of the time that it would take any other computer, or group of computers, currently in place at Middlebury. As soon as it is fully operational, the cluster will enable faculty and students across the disciplines to perform cutting-edge research on social, environmental, and scientific issues.

The principal investigator on the project is associate professor Amy Yuen of the political science department, who is also the director of the program in international politics and economics. Yuen and her faculty colleagues have dubbed the cluster “Ada” in honor of Ada Lovelace, the famed 19th-century English mathematician.

Yuen realized years ago that Middlebury’s computing resources were insufficient to conduct the type of instrumental variable analyses needed to advance her research into worldwide peacekeeping efforts to help resolve civil conflicts. Her work uses a vast dataset from more than 200 Civil War cease-fires, and the computational gains from the new computer cluster will reduce the time for her to run a single estimation from 20 hours to eight minutes.

The cluster itself consists of 17 computer nodes (or devices), including 14 nodes with 96 GB of RAM each and one additional node with 768 GB of RAM. The new HPC also has a dedicated graphics processing unit (GPU) with 96 GB of RAM, along with a storage node with 60 TB of hard drive storage. The 17-node cluster contains a cumulative total of 556 processors (or cores); by way of comparison, the average computer workstation contains two or four processors.

Dave Guertin, the ITS system administrator who installed the hardware, says the cluster “will easily handle computing jobs that would have been impossible before, using Middlebury’s existing computer equipment.”

The cluster is housed inside a temperature-controlled room in the college’s data center at 700 Exchange St. in Middlebury, about two miles from campus.

Installed in a rack between the servers that send and receive tens of thousands of emails a day and the servers that store terabytes of college data, the HPC is about the size of two dorm refrigerators. It looks like a stack of black metal boxes with blinking lights and colored cables, but of course the cluster is much more than that.

The NSF awarded Middlebury College $151,164 for the cluster, which covered the cost of the hardware along with the software needed to perform high-level computational analyses across academic departments.

An assistant professor of physics, Chris Herdman, contributed a portion of his research funds to the project. “Having access to a computer cluster with a large number of CPU cores and computer nodes with large quantities of RAM is essential for performing the numerical simulations I need to study the quantum mechanical properties of matter,” he said.

In addition to Yuen and her ongoing research, other faculty members and research projects are cited in the NSF grant application.