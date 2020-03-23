Middlebury bridge-rail project underway

× Expand Photo by Jim Gish Downtown-work-continues Work continues in downtown Middlebury on a DMH, which stands for drainage manhole. DMH 210, shown here, is located on the Battell Block side of the rail corridor, according to Middlebury’s project liaison Jim Gish.

MIDDLEBURY | According to Jim Gish, Middlebury’s community liaison official involved in the multi-year downtown bridge and rail construction project, the show must go on, despite a global pandemic panic.

“How the world has changed in a week,” Gish stressed in his weekly, public report about the ongoing project.

“With much of our town temporarily shut down, the Middlebury Selectboard has asked the Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) if any of this summer’s construction can be moved up.”

According to Gish, the response from VTrans officials was quick. Correspondence was received and Gish released an extract to local residents.

“The Vermont Agency of Transportation and its partners, like all other state agencies and private corporations, is focused on managing through a very fluid and unpredictable global health crisis,” according to VTrans letter to the Selectboard. “At this time, VTrans is committed to adhering to this summer’s construction timeline. While it may be possible to advance certain project tasks during this period when much of downtown Middlebury has closed, the state’s priority at this time is ensuring that this highly complex project with its many moving parts remains on schedule.”

Gish indicated that holding to the schedule will be a “significant challenge.”

Gish reported that a team meeting last Thursday was helped by telephone conference call as part of the state’s new COVID-19 “distancing” protocol.

“Kubricky and VTrans both reiterated that they are fully committed to on-time delivery of our downtown construction project, to keeping their workforce as healthy as possible and fully staffed and to collaboratively managing the risks and unknowns that accompany this pandemic,” according to Gish.

At the Fifield farm in Middlebury, Gish reported that the first pieces of precast concrete will start arriving this week.

“Kubricky has assembled a 200-ton crane at the southern staging area in preparation for their arrival,” he noted. “Fort Miller (Company) will deliver an estimated six pieces a day individually on 30-foot-long flatbed trucks.”

Also, Geocomp workers will install monitoring equipment on several downtown buildings.

“These (instruments) will allow the project (leaders) to detect, in real-time, any movement in the buildings being monitored during construction,” Gish reported.

Gish added that closing Middlebury’s rail line, and detouring of Vermont Rail via the eastern side of the state, is the “linchpin” of Vtrans’ summer construction plan.

“It drives much of our timeline and I think it unlikely that the 10-week detour scheduled to start on May 27 will change,” he added. “But we will see other downtown construction moved up in the next month.” ■