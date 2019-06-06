Middlebury commencement awards Thai cave-rescue hero

× 1 of 5 Expand Photo by Todd Balfour On May 26, at Middlebury College’s commencement, President Laurie Patton presented the inaugural Global Citizen’s Award to Adul Samon, one of 12 Thai youth who were rescued from a cave in 2018. Samon’s knowledge of multiple languages played a key role in translating for both the rescuers and his 11 teammates. × 2 of 5 Expand Photo by Brett Simison Middlebury College graduates celebrate during the college’s commencement ceremony on May 26. × 3 of 5 Expand Photo by Brett Simison Middlebury College President Laurie Patton stands with class valedictorian, Kylie Winger of Oregon and co-salutatorians, Molly Paradies of Georgia and Christina Puccinelli of New York at the Middlebury College commencement ceremony May 26. × 4 of 5 Expand Photo by Todd Balfour Krista Tippett, author and host of the public radio show on spirituality, “On Being,” delivered the Middlebury College commencement address on Sunday, May 26. × 5 of 5 Expand Photo by Todd Balfour Donald Stevens, a Vermont Abenaki leader, received an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree at the Middlebury College commencement ceremony presented by President Laurie Patton. Prev Next

MIDDLEBURY | The members of Middlebury College’s class of 2019, guests, family members and friends enjoyed a quintessential spring morning in the rolling hills of Vermont as the college bid adieu to the 537 soon-to-be graduates at commencement on May 26.

President Laurie L. Patton welcomed more than 3,000 people gathered on the quadrangle between Old Chapel and Mead Chapel.

It was a commencement that began with temperatures in the low 60s and ended with the mercury topping out at 75, prompting college staff members to pass out hundreds of bottles of water to the graduates sitting together in their black robes and mortarboards.

Patton announced that the graduates decided that their class gift would not be a scholarship or a grove of trees, but rather a fund to assist Middlebury College staff members in financial distress. Called “The Fund for Staff Support,” the Class of 2019 raised $16,864.54 (and counting) and achieved more than 50 percent participation for its purpose.

Graduating senior Kahari Choike Blue ’19 offered a spirited version of the “Star Spangled Banner,” and classmate Angie McCarthy ’19 gave a student speech filled with reflection, insight and humor, some of which only her classmates could fully grasp.

Patton presented the college’s first-ever Global Citizen’s Award to Adul Samon, one of 12 Thai youth who were rescued from a cave in 2018. Samon’s knowledge of multiple languages played a key role in translating for both the rescuers and his 11 teammates.