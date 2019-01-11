Middlebury F.D. presents awards

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Awards ceremony: Middlebury Fire Chief David Shaw presided over the annual presentation of awards last month, which recognized the contributions and efforts of the members of the Middlebury Fire Department.

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Fire Department and Battell Hose Company held a joint annual awards dinner on Dec. 1 at the American Legion Post 27 in Middlebury.

The dinner was attended by current, former and life members of the Middlebury Fire Department, as well as by the members of the board of directors of the Battell Hose Company and guests. New Haven Fire Department Assistant Chief Dean Gilmore served as the master of ceremonies.

Middlebury Chief David Shaw presided over the annual presentation of awards, which recognizes the contributions and efforts of the members of the Middlebury Fire Department.

Service awards were presented to the following members:

Firefighter Blake Harrison for 5 years of service

Associate member Barbara Pratt for 5 years of service

Firefighter Keegan Sullivan for 10 years of service

Firefighter Mike Mayone for 25 years of service

Firefighter Ronald Warner for 30 years of service

Dispatcher Larry Volkert for 35 years of service.

Capt. Donald Mason received the Capt. Richard E. Hayes Training Award for the most hours of training in the department for the prior year (2017) at 110 hours. This award is given in memory of Captain Hayes, who passed away in 2001.

Firefighters Blake Harrison and Mike Mayone received the Chiefs’ Award for Outstanding Service.

Shaw also presented medals of valor to assistant chief Patrick Shaw and firefighter Paul Garrow for their extraordinary efforts at the scene of a fatal structure fire in Middlebury on Dec. 14, 2016.