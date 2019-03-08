Middlebury Park to be awarded

× Expand Photo by Wagner Hodgson Landscape Architecture Middlebury’s downtown park will receive an award this year.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury’s downtown park, a community arts center and a proposed riverfront park are among the nine Vermont projects selected to receive Vermont Public Places Awards this year.

According to a statement by the judging panel, “Awards are given to projects, either completed or in the conceptual stage, which create, preserve or enhance interior or exterior public space or link open spaces through connective corridors in the state. Projects involve components such as community or transportation planning, historic preservation, public recreation, wildlife management, green infrastructure planning or urban and community forestry, among others.”

Judges noted that two levels of awards have been made, titled “honor” and “merit.” These are connected to projects “that demonstrated excellence in planning, design or regulations that promote positive, public uses and benefits.”

The recipients will be honored at a special ceremony and reception March 13, from 4-6 p.m. in the Cedar Creek Room at the Vermont Statehouse in Montpelier. The public is invited to attend.