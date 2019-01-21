Middlebury project nears end

× Expand Photo by Tim Gish

MIDDLEBURY | Downtown Middlebury’s big “launch pit” effort, into which storm water will flow as part of the multi-year-long bridge and rail project, is nearing the end. Concrete structures manufactured by S.D. Ireland are in place with the surrounding structure filled with crushed stone to prevent settlement. Project liaison Tim Gish has been documenting the work with photography and timely reports. Pictured left is Middlebury resident Adam Piper an ECI field superintendent and Middlebury Union High School graduate.