Middlebury projects receive tax-credit boost

× Expand File photo Middlebury’s historic downtown Battell Block.

MIDDLEBURY | Last week, Gov. Phil Scott announced the allocation of $2.8 million from the state tax incentives program for 16 building rehab and construction projects around the state, supporting more than $324 million in downtown and village center efforts.

In Addison County, the shire town of Middlebury was one of the program’s beneficiaries.

Downtown Middlebury’s historic Battell Block and a beloved building located on Washington Street will receive the needed credits.

“It’s great to see these projects happening and to see more and more people living and working in our downtowns and villages,” Scott said after announcing the Middlebury awards. “Downtown and Village Center tax credits are a proven tool to keep Vermont’s village businesses and communities strong... .”

Once designated by the Vermont Downtown Board, Middlebury received priority consideration for state grants and access to technical assistance.

“In addition, qualified commercial building owners and nonprofits are eligible for state tax credits to support exterior and interior building improvements,” according to Scott.

The following Middlebury tax credit projects were awarded and described by the state:

File photo An historic building at 24 Washington St. in Middlebury.

• Building located at 24 Washington St.

$37,013 awarded

$496,000 total cost

The rehabilitation of this historic building will transform a vacant, unused office/commercial/residential building in disrepair into a vibrant residential building. Located on a prominent corner of Washington Street and historically a single-family home, the project will also use federal and state preservation tax credits to support the sensitive rehabilitation of the building along with significant code-mandated improvements. It will also create eight units of housing within walking distance of Middlebury’s downtown shops and restaurants.

• The Battell Block at 10 Merchants Row

$116,088 awarded

$2,603,348 total cost

The historic Battell Block (1892-98) in the center of Middlebury was acquired by its current owners in 2017. Recognizing a shortage of quality rental housing in the area, the owners embarked on a project to renovate the second and third floors into 30 market-rate apartments along with updated office space for the Community College of Vermont, already a tenant in the building. The project will tackle exterior repairs and code improvements supported with state tax credits including: repointing brickwork, window repairs and exterior painting; installation of new plumbing, electrical and HVAC systems; elevator upgrades, installation of two new fire stairs, a new sprinkler system, and asbestos abatement.