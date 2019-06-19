Middlebury proud of Tony Award winner

Photo by Jon Roemer courtesy of Middlebury College Anaïs Mitchell’s Broadway musical Hadestown won eight Tony Awards on June 9.

MIDDLEBURY | The Broadway musical “Hadestown,” written by 2004 Middlebury alumna Anaïs Mitchell, took home eight Tony Awards, including Best New Musical, during the 73rd ceremony held at Radio City Music Hall on June 9. Mitchell won Best Score for her original music.

“It’s been a really, really long road with this show, so I share this with so many people,” said Mitchell in her acceptance of the Best Score award. She thanked her husband, Noah, and five-year-old daughter, Ramona, before offering three bits of wisdom she had learned from creating a musical — which, she said, also apply to making change in the world: “No one does it alone. It takes a long time. It’s worth it.”

Mitchell started developing her retelling of the Orpheus and Eurydice story in 2006 in what she has referred to as “DIY community theater.” In 2007, Mitchell and her collaborators toured the show in six performances around Vermont.

Over the years, the show continued to grow and evolve, eventually moving to the New York Theater Workshop for an off-Broadway run under the direction of Rachel Chavkin. The show was developed further with runs in Edmonton, Canada and at the National Theatre in London before eventually opening on Broadway in April 2019.