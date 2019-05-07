Middlebury receives Amtrak platform funds

× Expand Amtrak photo Middlebury has received a $100,000 taxpayer grant from the Vermont Downtown Development Board for a new Amtrak passenger train railroad platform and associated parking spaces. Pictured: Amtrak’s rail platform in Ticonderoga.

MIDDLEBURY | Downtown Middlebury has received a $100,000 taxpayer grant from the Vermont Downtown Development Board for a new Amtrak passenger train railroad platform and associated parking spaces.

Gary Holloway of the Vermont Department of Housing and Community Development announced the award last week. Eight other Vermont downtowns will receive similar grants to improve local quality of life and clean water and flood control.

Holloway noted that the Vermont Downtown Development Board allocated over $600,000 in grants to improve eight downtown areas.

“Grants will support sidewalk improvements in Randolph, St. Albans, and Newport; expand Comtu Falls Park in Springfield; provide way-finding signs in Montpelier and Winooski; and enhance the rail station in Middlebury,” he stated in a news release.

“This exciting agency partnership aligns state transportation and clean water investments to help strengthen Vermont’s downtowns,” said Acting Housing and Community Development Commissioner Josh Hanford. “13 communities requested nearly $1 million to fund projects that support the continuing renaissance of our downtowns.”

“The new downtown clean water fund encourages cities and towns to identify opportunities to install green storm water management practices when planning improvements to sidewalks and parking areas,” said Agency of Natural Resources Secretary Moore. “Addressing storm water in conjunction with other planned investments are cost effective ‘win-wins’ that improves both our waters and quality of life.”

“Through this partnership between agencies, we can collaborate to modernize Vermont towns and our transportation systems,” said Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn. “Improved sidewalks strengthen our communities, and improved rail stations mean better service for Vermonters and visitors.”

Holloway added that the Downtown Transportation Fund “supports revitalization efforts in Designated Downtowns each year by investing in the infrastructure of public spaces, stimulating public investment and creating a sense of identity and pride in downtowns across Vermont.”

The Downtown Development Board’s program has invested over $10 million in 120 capital improvement projects in 23 Vermont communities since 1999.