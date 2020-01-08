Middlebury seeks new assistant town clerk

MIDDLEBURY | The Middlebury Town Clerk’s Office is seeking an individual for the appointed position of assistant town clerk.

A job description released by the Middlebury Town Clerk’s Office recently describes the assistant town clerk as providing a variety of support services including maintaining official town records, presiding over elections, issuing licenses, facilitating property tax assessment appeals and tax abatement hearings.

“Familiarity with Vermont Statutes, Election laws, land record management systems, or office management procedures are a plus,” according to a town e-mail message distributed in mid December. “(Candidates) must have proficient computer skills, work well with the public, and thrive in an environment with many interruptions.”

This is a full time position and the town is known for offering a generous compensation package.

“I have reviewed resumes and had some interviews,” Town Clerk Ann Webster told the Eagle. “Hope to move things along fairly quickly after the new year.” ■