Middlebury to raze Blue Spruce ruins

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio The Middlebury Development Review Board issued a decision finding that the 2017 fire-charred Blue Spruce Motel has been abandoned and ordering that the site be cleared and otherwise secured within 90 days.

MIDDLEBURY | At the Dec. 11 Middlebury Selectboard meeting, Jeff Bratspis asked the board to consider doing an assessment of the area of High Street, between Stewart Lane and Seminary Street, which he described as unsafe for bicyclists and pedestrians.

The selectboard accepted Addison County Regional Planning Commission Executive Director Adam Lougee’s recommendation to award a contract to Weston Excavating, Inc. for construction of the Pulp Mill Bridge/Seymour Street Sidewalk Project, for a total cost of $498,597. The project is slated to be completed in July 2019.

The board awarded a contract to Foster Motors for the purchase of a 2019 Dodge Charger cruiser for the Middlebury Police Department at a net cost (after trade-in) of $23,735. The purchase was approved by the voters at a town meeting in March.

Following an hour-long discussion with representatives from Vermont Transportation/VTrans and VHB and members of the public, the selectboard voted unanimously to endorse the recommended design concept for Triangle Park and Printer’s Alley.

Upon recommendation from Planning & Zoning Director Jennifer Murray, the selectboard approved a “Resolution for Better Connections Grant” and local funding match commitment in connection with a proposed January 2019 grant application for development of a downtown master plan.

Based on an anticipated funding request of $75,000, the town’s local match would not exceed $7,500.

The board approved a quit-claim deed releasing the town’s interest in a “lease land” parcel contained within a 100-acre parcel owned by Douglas Butler, located off Painter Road.

The request was presented to the selectboard as a component of Butler’s plan to convey a conservation easement for the parcel to the Vermont Land Trust, which, in accordance with its standard practices, requires that any lease land interest be extinguished before accepting an easement.

The board agreed to release the town’s interest in exchange for reimbursement of the town’s legal fees.

The selectboard approved the 2018 Grand List Errors and Omissions report, as presented by acting Town Assessor Alison Joseph. The report showed a net reduction in grand list value of $372,635, largely the result of updated property surveys and other data corrections.

The board approved an amendment to a sublicense agreement with VELCO (Vermont Electric Power Company) for the installation of a new microwave dish on the newly constructed Chipman Hill Tower.

The new tower attachment will produce an additional $600 in monthly rental income for the town. The approval of the amendment to the sublicense also clears the way for the removal of the old communications tower.

In her Middlebury town manager’s report to the board, Kathleen Ramsay noted that, in response to the town’s complaint, the Development Review Board had issued a decision on Dec. 4 finding that the Blue Spruce Motel has been abandoned and ordering that the site be cleared and otherwise secured within 90 days.

At the board’s request, she said she would investigate whether the town would have the ability to clean up the site and bill the owner, in the event that the 90-day deadline is missed.

Editor’s note: Thanks to Kathleen Ramsay for these meeting highlights as a service to Eagle readers. Video recordings of Middlebury Selectboard meetings are available on the Middlebury Community Television (MCTV) website at middleburycommunitytv.org, or you can view them on MCTV’s YouTube channel.