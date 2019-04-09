Middlebury to receive downtown funds

× Expand Photo by VTrans Middlebury officials will develop a downtown master plan to enhance the streetscape through green stormwater infrastructure and identify steps to improve the connection to Otter Creek and revitalize the designated downtown.

MIDDLEBURY | The Town of Middlebury is the recipient of a nationally recognized, taxpayer-funded grant to help mitigate stormwater-related problems in the downtown area.

With the grant, Middlebury officials will develop a downtown master plan to enhance the streetscape through green stormwater infrastructure and identify steps to improve the connection to Otter Creek and revitalize the designated downtown.

“This collaborative approach to expanding and improving transportation systems is a great example of how we can make our communities more livable and enjoyable for Vermonters,” said Gov. Phil Scott last week. “These funds will support projects to strengthen the local economies and improve quality of life for their residents.”

Called the Better Connections program, the taxpayer-funded grant is being released via the Vermont Agency of Transportation (AOT) and Agency of Commerce and Community Development. In addition to Middlebury, Scott noted that the towns of Fairlee and Northfield will also receive funds.

“Vermonters depend upon their transportation system to provide access to work, school, shopping and other activities,” said AOT Secretary Joe Flynn. “This interagency collaboration allows communities to plan and grow in a way that integrates transportation and land-use planning with economic development decision-making.”

“This interagency partnership engages local stakeholders long before a shovel ever hits the ground,” said Housing and Community Development acting Commissioner Josh Hanford. “This empowers communities to design transportation projects that are more equitable to all users, improve public heath, revitalize communities and clean our waters.”

Municipalities, like Middlebury, compete annually for approximately the $280,000 in taxpayer funding.