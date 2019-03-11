Middlebury voters OK climate, bag-ban ideas

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Supporters of Articles 9 and 10 greeted voters at Middlebury Town Offices on March 5.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury’s Town Meeting Day 2019, held at the Middlebury Union High School auditorium on March 4, will likely be remembered by residents as a day for a changing of the guard (regarding town moderator) as well as a day the town’s majority populace further embraced left-leaning politics which now includes an expressed desire for adoption of a statewide equivalent of the Democrats’ “Green New Deal” which would eventually lead to a ban on new fossil-fuel infrastructure and the elimination of plastic shopping bags.

Middlebury residents also approved $400,000 of surpluses, collected by the town’s option tax on the Cross Street Bridge, be used to pay for several municipal infrastructure projects including improved bicycle and pedestrian access through the Exchange Street industrial park sector.

The option tax, once promised by local officials to be a temporary plan, now appears to have a life of its own, becoming a long-term means by which to generate revenue for the municipality.

Effective March 4, town moderator Jim Douglas, Vermont’s former four-term governor, ended his service as Town Meeting Day moderator which started in the mid 1980s.

Photo by Lou Varricchio Former Gov. Jim Douglas was honored for his multi-decade role as town moderator in Middlebury.

The Middlebury Selectboard honored Douglas during his last town meeting as moderator with a citation for outstanding public service in both local and statewide government. Selectboard Nick Artrim praised Douglas for embodying the epitome of citizen democracy in Vermont.

“This individual provides an outstanding example of what makes Middlebury special. Jim Douglas graduated in 1972 and won his first run representing Middlebury in the State House.

“He worked as a farm hand, helped Russians transition to democracy after the fall of the Soviet Union, is an author, and later became secretary of state, state treasurer, and then governor for four terms. With all due respects,” Artrim quipped, “after looking at your resume, it looks like you have a hard time holding onto jobs.

“As a moderator, Jim has an unyielding dedication to good governance. Even during the most passionate discussions, he strives to let both sides of the story be heard. A self-described cheapskate as a cheapskate, Jim has made our lives that much richer.”

Douglas was replaced as moderator by Susan Shashok who was elected moderator for a one-year term the next day.

Middlebury residents attending Town Meeting were especially interested in the discussion of the town’s Article 2 proposal which would authorize the selectboard to apply $400,000 from the Cross Street Bridge Reserve Fund.

The reserve fund’s money is being collected via an option tax on local sales that was implemented in 2009 when work on the heavy trafficked downtown bridge, which spans the Otter Creek between Main and South Pleasant streets, was finished.

Selectboard members wanted a voice vote from residents, yay or nay, to use the funds to offset increased spending on multiple capital improvement projects listed in the Middlebury Fiscal Year 2020 General Fund Budget (July 1, 2019 - June 30, 2020) and to stabilize the municipality’s FY20 tax rate.

As of last June, the Cross Street Bridge Reserve Fund had an enviable surplus of $2 million, as reported by Selectman Brian Carpenter.

“Annual revenues from the option tax, based on a five-year average of $929,345 combined with Middlebury College’s paying $600,000 (per year)… are right on target…,” Carpenter said. “We’re projecting a growth of a little over $400,000 (collected) a year… revenue will exceed debt service and maintenance on the bridge by $400,000 or more a year.”

Carpenter outlined that, as recently as February, the selectboard determined that funding big in-town projects made sense by using the reserve fund’s surpluses for infrastructure improvements (such as road work, waste water facility, and pedestrian-bike ways) as well as a way to ease burdens on local taxpayers. Improvements also call for an Amtrak passenger rail platform to be built in the Marble Works across from the town’s original train depot.

“If Article 2 is approved,” added Selectwoman Heather Seeley, “the total tax rate will be reduced by 4.53 cents from 6.68 cents to 2.215 cents. The FY20 budget will depend on the grand list reappraisal to be completed in April.”

David Silverman, a Middlebury resident, expressed concerns about using bridge reserve fund money for long-term infrastructure planning coupled with a desire to use the money for tax stabilization.

“Without raising taxes, and because our (taxpayer) list has not gone up as fast, we’re looking at using some of this local option tax to do this… this is really a funding mechanism we’re looking at… for our long-term needs. Middlebury has a greater share of the services for the surrounding communities. The option tax is one of the very few taxes everybody in the greater community provides funds for. Other shire towns have option taxes; they are used for infrastructure needs, too,” Carpenter said.

After more than 30 minutes discussing Article 2, residents voiced approval to authorize the selectboard to apply $400,000 from the reserve fund to offset increased spending for capital improvements in the Middlebury FY20 General Fund Budget and stabilize the FY20 tax rate.

OTHER ARTICLES:

In addition to Article 2 noted above, Middlebury residents approved the following articles by voice vote:

Article 3: Authorized the selectboard to borrow up to $133,470 to replace a police cruiser, a dump/truck snowplow and a pick-up truck for the Parks & Recreation Department.

Article 4: Adopted the proposed budget for the Middlebury Fiscal Year 2020 in the amount of $11,155,400, with $7,436,854 to be raised by taxes. The budget requires a 2.2 percent increase in tax revenue or an increase of about 2.15 cents on the current tax rate. The actual tax rate will depend on the final Grand List after reappraisal.

Article 5: Residents voice voted to collect taxes on real property for fiscal year 2019-20 in two equal installments due in the Treasurer’s Office on Oct. 15, 2019 and March 15, 2020.

Article 6: Residents approved to set the penalty charged by the collector of delinquent taxes for delinquent tax payments as follows: no penalty for any balance paid by the due date for the final installment; a 1 percent penalty on any balance not paid by the due date for the final installment; and an additional 7 percent penalty on any balance not paid within 10 days of the due date of the final installment. Interest will continue to be charged on each installment not paid by the due date at the rates previously approved by the town at the March 2016 Town Meeting (1 percent per month or fraction thereof for the first three months, and thereafter 1.5 percent per month for each month or fraction thereof).

Article 8: Under other business, Sen. Ruth Hardy (D-Addison County) read the Vermont House of Representative’s House concurrent resolution congratulating Foster Brothers Farm of Addison County on being named the 2019 Innovative Dairy Farmer of the Year.

VOTERS OK CLIMATE SOLUTION RESOLUTIONS AND PLASTIC BAG BAN:

Several Vermont towns were in the crosshairs of 350VT activists as test beds for the organization’s Climate Solutions agenda.

Photo by Lou Varricchio Free reusable shopping bags were available to Middlebury voters as a reminder to vote “yes” on Article 12.

Article 9, which was approved by ballot voting 802 to 237 on March 5 asked voters to advise the selectboard to send a letter to state legislators and Gov. Phil Scott to support the 350VT Climate Solution Resolution. The resolution (asks the state of Vermont to 1. Halt any new or expanded fossil fuel infrastructure (transmission pipelines, electrical generation plants and/or industrial storage facilities), 2. Commit to 100 percent renewable energy by 2030 for all people in Vermont, with firm interim deadlines; and, 3.Ensure that the transition to renewable energy is fair and equitable for all residents, with no harm to marginalized groups or rural communities.

Article 10, which was approved 917 to 130, advised the selectboard to commit to 1. Protecting townlands from fossil fuel infrastructure, deny easements or agreements for any pipelines crossing town lands, 2. Weatherize town buildings and schools, 3. Enlist state support to install rooftop solar panels on town and school buildings, 4. Support other initiatives to improve residents’ quality of life while helping to reduce overall energy use. 5. Encourage landowners, municipalities, and farmers to implement practices that build the soil carbon sponge to cool the planet and mitigating flooding and drought,and 6. Form a Town Energy Committee to work towards reducing town emissions and meeting the goals of the Comprehensive Energy Plan.

Article 12, which called for the encouragement of a new ordinance to ban retail single-use carry out plastic bags, was also approved by a vote of 838 to 211.