Middlebury women extend winning streak

Photo provided by Middlebury College Jane Earley recorded two goals and five draw controls in last week's victory.

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury women extended their winning streak to double figures, as the third-ranked Panthers coasted past visiting Plymouth State University (PSU) 19-4 on last Wednesday for their 10th-straight victory.

The hosts opened the scoring with 1:27 expired, as Emma McDonagh cut to the net and fired a shot past PSU goalie Emilee Wargo. Plymouth State tied the contest just over a minute later when Veronyca Daniels scored from the right side of the cage, after taking a feed from behind the net from Kimberly Zuccaro.

Middlebury took control of the contest, scoring the next 11 goals for a 12-1 edge. McDonagh had four goals during that run and chipped in with a nice assist, setting up Kirsten Murphy for a tally off a free-position attempt. Daniels got PSU back on the scoreboard with 7:50 on the clock on a move to the net, while Middlebury had the final goal of the frame on a pretty bounce shot by Kate Zecca into the top-left corner of the net. The hosts held a 13-2 advantage at the half.

In the opening 10 minutes of the second half, Middlebury increased the lead to 16-2, as McDonagh, Emily Barnard and Jane Earley each tallied. PSU netted back-to-back goals with Sydney Dubois getting the first and Daniels converting a free-position attempt while a player down, making it a 16-4 contest with 14:45 on the clock.

Zecca got Middlebury’s offense going again in the final 10 minutes, cashing in on a feed from Lily Riseberg, while Henley Hall went straight to the net after her team won a draw control. Riseberg capped the scoring with 2:10 remaining, tucking in a shot from the right side, after receiving a pass from Madeline Riordan.

McDonagh tied career highs with six goals and eight points, while Barnard had three goals and two assists and Zecca scored three times. Earley chipped in with two goals and five draw controls, while Addy Mitchell had six caused turnovers, which tied a career best. Julia Keith (8-1) earned the win without recording a save in the opening frame, while Kate Furber made seven saves in the final 30 minutes.

Daniels notched three goals for the visitors, while Dubois had a goal, four ground balls and five caused turnovers. Wargo (0-1) made 10 saves in taking the loss.