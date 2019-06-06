Mikell first All-American for Castleton baseball

× Expand Castleton University photo Davis Mikell was named D3baseball.com Second Team All-America.

CASTLETON | After a dominant junior season for the Castleton University baseball team, first baseman Davis Mikell was named D3baseball.com Second Team All-America, as announced by the organization last week.

Mikell, who was named both First Team All-Little East Conference and First Team All-New England, becomes the first player in program history to be named to an All-America Team. The junior registered a batting average of .446 to lead the LEC and sit 11th in the nation, while reaching base at a .552 clip to lead the league and rank seventh in Division III.

The Williston native was impressive from the jump, recording a hit in 33 of his 38 games with 19 multi-hit games — eight of which included three or more hits. His 29 walks were fifth-most in the league, and his six home runs were sixth-most among LEC hitters. He finished the season with 62 total hits, including 10 doubles, two triples and six home runs for a slugging percentage of .676—the third-best mark in the conference. He also recorded hitting streaks spanning 16 games and 22 games at different times throughout the year.

In total, the Little East Conference landed seven players on the four All-America Teams from D3baseball.com, comprised of two on the First Team, two on the Second Team, one on the Third Team and two on the Fourth Team.