Mixed news for local jobs

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio “All meaningful and sustainable job growth is local.” Jeremy Lang, a web developer from Ohio was renting this high-tech coworking space at Kennedy Brothers in Vergennes. Lang works for NewsBank, a news database archive company based in Naples, Florida. The company also has an office in Chester.

MONTPELIER | A new study by the website WalletHub shows that Vermont has a double-edged sword when it comes to job creation and unemployment.

On the one hand, there are growing signs the state is good at creating job opportunities, yet, unfortunately, its current unemployment remains high and starting salaries are among the lowest of the 50 states.

The Green Mountain State came in No. 4 among the 50 states for best job opportunities in the new online report “2019’s Best & Worst States for Jobs.”

But future trends present some good news in Montpelier since it vindicates many of Gov. Phil Scott’s long-term job-growth plans, such as tackling K-12 education and technical raining.

“With employers expecting to hire 16.6 percent more graduates from the class of 2019 than in the previous year (Vermont is in a strong position for creating jobs),” according to Diana Polk WalletHub’s communications manager.

Polk said WalletHub compared Vermont among the 50 states across 33 key indicators of job-market strength, opportunity and economic vitality. “The data set ranges from employment growth to median annual income to average commute time,” she said.

Here’s what finding a job in Vermont means based on the study (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

4th – Job opportunities

15th – Employment growth

5th – Average length of work week (in hours)

15th – Average commute time (in minutes)

4th – Job satisfaction

One of the experts involved in the new jobs study was Dr. Anna A. Tavis, a business faculty member of New York University. According to Travis, automation is affecting jobs everywhere even here in Vermont.

“Every job is being affected by automation. Automation is not an option. Asking about ‘threatened’ jobs implies the jobs that will be fully replaced. All jobs will change,” she said.

Tavis said there’s a right way to think about technology’s affect on current and future employment.

“What becomes ‘threatening’ is that people in the jobs that are being automated are not set up to renew and succeed in the next job,” she noted. “When jobs are automated, people have nowhere to go and that is a threat. Every job must be ‘future proof’ through the ‘nextgen’ skills acquisition process.”

Regarding the White House’s job promises, Tavis said “the best any administration can do is set up the retraining programs and start that process not with the currently displaced workers, but improve the educational system as a whole and ensure that the curriculum from K-12 to colleges and in the workplace is set up to meet fast skills retraining needs.”

Human resource expert Dr. Joel Eulberg said the lasting model for job growth remains on the local level, as seen in Vermont.

“At the end of the day, all meaningful and sustainable job growth is local. With the prevalence of dual career families... (Vermont) policy makers need to invest in training and development for sustainable industries and jobs that fit their local economies. People no longer have the flexibility to chase jobs no matter the geography. Trying to prop up defunct business models is not a viable strategy,” he said.