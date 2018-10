× Expand Photo by Middlebury College

MIDDLEBURY | On Friday, Oct. 19, Middlebury College will present a special Moody Amiri concert at the Mahaney Center for the Arts, Robison Hall. There are no borders between east and west with the eclectic music of Moody Amiri—an international duo comprised of Iranian santur player Amir Amiri and Canadian violist Richard Moody. For ticket details, call (802-443-3168) or www.middlebury.edu.