More campus controversy at Middlebury

MIDDLEBURY | Middlebury College received multiple black eyes in the news last week over two incidents covered widely in the international media.

The first controversy erupted over the invitation of Ryszard Legutko, a Polish right-of-center academic and politician, to speak on campus.

Last Wednesday, student protests were planned against Legutko. To nip a potential problem in the bud, a reminder of the “Bell Curve” author Charles Murray controversy in 2017, college officials called off the event, citing safety concerns.

“Legutko is a professor of philosophy at Jagiellonian University, in Kraków,” according to Scott Jaschik of Inside Higher Ed. “He is also a member of the European Parliament and is associated with far-right views that have growing support in eastern Europe. He has offended many groups, and criticism at Middlebury has noted his support for discrimination against gay people. His fans note his stance against dictatorship in the era when the (leftist) Soviet Union controlled Poland.”

A campus-wide email last week informed Middlebury students of the decision to cancel Legutko’s speech: “In the interest of ensuring the safety of students, faculty, staff and community members, the lecture by Ryszard Legutko scheduled for later today will not take place. The decision was not taken lightly. It was based on an assessment of our ability to respond effectively to potential security and safety risks for both the lecture and the event students had planned in response.”

The second controversy in a week erupted over the suspension of a Middlebury College chemistry professor, Jeff Byers.

Byers had asked his chemistry students to answer an exam question about how to calculate the killing dose of Zyklon B, a deadly gas used by Nazis concentration camp administrators during the 1940s Holocaust.

Zyklon B was a German-made pesticide containing a large amount of hydrogen cyanide and other compounds. It was used to murder millions of Jews and other minorities during World War II.

“This inexplicable failure of judgment trivializes one of the most horrific events in world history, violates core institutional values and simply has no place on our campus,” said Middlebury President Laurie L. Patton in reacting to the Byers incident. “We expect our faculty to teach and lead with thoughtfulness, good judgment and maturity. To say we have fallen short in this instance is an understatement.

“Middlebury has, and always will, condemn any actions that are anti-Semitic or racist in intent or effect, just as we will any other acts of bias or discrimination,” said Patton. “We want to acknowledge the harm these actions have had on members of our community, particularly our students. Our values of personal respect, inclusivity and nondiscrimination mandate that we must do everything possible to ensure that our campus and our classrooms are welcoming environments for learning.”