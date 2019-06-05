More on Bristol animal cruelty case

BRISTOL | Troopers from the Vermont State Police New Haven Barracks, executed a search warrant at a residence in Bristol Jan. 31. Troopers were assisted by members of the Addison County Humane Society: Homeward Bound and later the Vergennes Animal Hospital.

Trooper Jacqueline June reported that during the execution of the search warrant, six animals were seized due to poor living conditions and health concerns for the animals. The animals included multiple cats and a rabbit.

Further investigation revealed that Josh Farrington, 29, of Bristol, the individual responsible of the care of the animals, had abandoned the residence with no known whereabouts, according to June.

Attempts by police to locate Farrington were unsuccessful.

Subsequently, a warrant for Farrington’s arrest was applied for and granted by the court.

Farrington was later located and taken into custody based on this warrant.

During a civil forfeiture proceeding regarding this case, it was learned that two of the cats were owned by Jennifer Sumner.

Sumner, who was responsible for the care of two of the cats, was located and issued a citation to appear at the Addison County Superior Court, Criminal Division on July 15, at 12:30 p.m., to answer to the charge of cruelty to animals.