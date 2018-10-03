Mother, son accused of elderly neglect

× 1 of 2 Expand Marie Fitzgerald × 2 of 2 Expand Christopher Preedom Prev Next

RUTLAND TOWN | On Aug. 17, the Vermont State Police began an investigation into the neglect and abuse of an 85-year-old vulnerable adult, Mary Fitzgerald of Rutland Town.

The victim had been brought to the Rutland Regional Medical Center with numerous life-threatening injuries and infections.

During this investigation a search warrant was executed at 94 Cedar Ave., in Rutland Town. Items of evidence were seized which indicated that the victim had been abused and neglected over a period of time, leading to her life threatening medical condition.

It was determined that Marie Fitzgerald, 60, and her son, Christopher Preedom, 39, were the victim’s caregivers.

Fitzgerald was a former employee of New Market Press, LLC, past publisher of the Vermont Eagle and the late Rutland Tribune.

Both Fitzgerald and Preedom were cited to appear in Rutland Superior Court Criminal Division, to answer the above charges on Sept. 19.

The victim is listed in stable condition and continues to receive treatment at the Rutland Regional Medical Center

The Vermont State Police were assisted in this investigation by the Vermont Agency of Adult Protective Services.