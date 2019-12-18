MUHS grad to manage Holcombe campaign for governor

Photo provided Cameron Russell Cameron Russell.

MIDDLEBURY | On Tuesday, Democratic candidate for Governor, Rebecca Holcombe, welcomed experienced Vermont campaign worker, Cameron Russell, as her new Campaign Manager.

Holcombe said: “I am excited to share the news that Cameron Russell will be joining me this month as my Campaign Manager. There is no one in the state better positioned to take on this role, and I am fortunate to have his experience and knowledge of Vermont’s communities and political landscape as part of my campaign.”

Russell is joining the campaign right as it begins to move into a more public phase. Holcombe explained: “Nothing has been more powerful during the first few months of the campaign than to listen to voters. They’ve invited me into their homes, businesses, and community centers, and have shared their hopes and fears. They’ve told me what they want their leaders to do-- not just say-- to make their lives better. I’m thrilled to be working with Cameron to ensure we bring our message and mission-- of working on behalf of all Vermonters-- to voters across the state.”

Russell was a Vermont Democratic Party staff member from 2014 through the 2016 election and served as Campaign Manager to Christine Hallquist in her 2018 campaign for governor. Cameron is leaving a full-time position as Executive Assistant to the Dean of the School of Natural Resources and Environment at the University of Vermont in order to join Holcombe’s campaign.

Russell added: “I grew up in Addison County, attended Middlebury Union High School, the Hannaford Career Center, and UVM, before leaving Vermont for several years. I returned to Vermont because I believe in its future and in sharing that future with my parents, three younger brothers, two nephews, and friends, neighbors, and new Vermonters who also call our great state home. But, I also know that the nostalgic smell of manure or the first creemee of summertime won’t ensure a future for me, my family, and my friends and neighbors. Rebecca has a vision of equity, community, justice, and leadership that we desperately need and I couldn’t be more excited to join her campaign.”

Russell is already working with the campaign and will be on staff full-time before the new year. ■