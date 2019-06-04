MUHS student receives ‘full-ride’ scholarship

Photo provided Nico Brayton

MIDDEBURY | Officials of the Calvin Coolidge Presidential Foundation announced that Nico Brayton, a student at Middlebury Union High School (MUHS), received one of their organization’s prestigious, full-ride 2019 Coolidge Scholarship awards.

“This year more than 3,400 students, the most ever, competed for this full-ride merit scholarship, which can be used at any accredited college or university in the United States. The scholarship covers tuition, fees, room, and board for four years of undergraduate study. In addition to the four scholars, the Foundation has named the top 100 overall applicants Coolidge Senators,” according to Rob Hammer of the Vermont-based foundation.

Only three other students from other states also received the full-ride scholarship.

Brayton is a junior at MUHS.

The Coolidge Presidential Foundation released Brayton’s academic story along with the award: An AP scholar with honor, Brayton led his school’s Scholars Bowl team to the state semifinals in 2018 and 2019, placing second in the state as an individual. He holds a special passion for mathematics and has competed in several national math competitions, including the 2019 Mathworks Math Modeling Challenge, in which he worked with a team for fourteen consecutive hours to model the spread and impact of substance abuse. Brayton is currently working on a project to redesign the road network near his school, employing his mathematical abilities to reduce traffic congestion.

An accomplished pianist of 11 years, Brayton was the Vermont representative for the Music Teachers National Association competition for solo piano in 2018. He has been invited to perform Gershwin’s "Rhapsody in Blue" with both his school’s concert band and the Champlain Philharmonic Orchestra. Brayton also performs frequently at benefit recitals for the homeless and concerts for the elderly, and volunteers at community suppers and local nursing homes.

At school, Brayton is president of the student council, was recently accepted into the National Honors Society and captained the boys’ varsity cross country team. He also enjoys creative writing and was nominated for the New England Young Writers’ Conference in 2018. He is the son of Dan Brayton and Antonia Losano.