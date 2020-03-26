Mutual Aid group helping locally

ADDISON | A group of volunteers from throughout Addison County, who are concerned about the welfare of the community as the COVID-19 virus impacts the local area, are stepping up to help. The group’s effort is to ensure all county citizens meet their needs during the current pandemic.

The people leading the effort are: Caetlin Harwood, of Addison, Jubilee McGill, of Bridport, Ellen Repstad, of Bristol, Clara Carroll of Lincoln; Amy Mincher, of Middlebury, Kris Butler, of Middlebury, Erin Buckwalter, of Starksboro, Carin McCarthy, of Starksboro, Amy Mason, of Weybridge, and Jamie McCallum, of Weybridge.

According to volunteer Jennifer Austin, “The website connects people in need with volunteers who are willing to assist those in need of picking up groceries, prescriptions, and anything else they may need during this time of self isolation. This is a perfect solution for the elderly, or ill that will need help getting things during this time. The volunteers will likely leave deliveries at doorsteps in order to be extra sure that infections don’t spread.”

If you have questions or are interested in helping email the group at AddisonCountyMutualAid@gmail.com or visit online: https://sites.google.com/view/acvtmutualaid/home. ■