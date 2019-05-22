New book explores Vermont’s forests

Photo provided Vermont Commissioner of Forests, Parks & Recreation Michael Snyder is the author of a new book about trees and forests in the Green Mountain State.

MIDDLEBURY | How does a busy Vermont state official manage to find time to write thoughtful, informative essays to be included in a book? Apparently, it isn’t easy to accomplish but the state’s Commissioner of Forests, Parks & Recreation Michael Snyder has a knack for skilled time management, so spending personal time, creatively, to provide a delightful educational resource could be deemed the “recreation” part of a Forests, Parks & Recreation job description.

Snyder’s book, titled “Woods Whys: An Exploration of Forests and Forestry,” is a collection of well-crafted essays about the life of Vermont’s green world.

Snyder’s desire is to get Vermonters connected to the woods around them.

Have you ever wondered how trees come back to life in spring? Why paper birches are so white? Or which trees make the best firewood? Snyder has the answers for the reader.

Snyder said his collection of essays was designed primarily as a teaching tool, to teach Vermont residents about the lives of trees, the inner realm of our forests and how various agencies and even individuals help in the vital task of forest management.

“My goal in writing this book was to share my love of the woods with others,” Snyder said. “Each essay begins with a question, and while I always tried to answer that question through facts and science, it was important to me to leave room for the wonder and enduring mysteries of forests, too.”

Snyder’s essays have accumulated over the years and began in Northern Woodlands Magazine.

According to Snyder, the book can be read straight through or one essay-chapter at a time, depending on what the reader is curious about.

“Condensing complex forest science into topics that are accessible, fun and easy-to-understand is challenging, and it’s what makes ‘Woods Whys’ such a great resource,” according to Tony D’Amato, professor and director of the forestry program at the University of Vermont. “This book helps connect everyone to the woods, whether they’re novices or forestry professionals.”

“Copies will also be available shortly in retail establishments across our region,” Snyder said.

The commissioner will be touring bookshops in Addison and Rutland counties this summer to talk about the book and sign copies