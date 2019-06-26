New Haven man wins Vermont Sun opener

Photo provided Kyle Flack, 32, of New Haven won last weekend’s Lake Dunmore Olympic Triathlon in 2:30:53.

SALSIBURY | Kyle Flack, 32, of New Haven won last weekend’s Lake Dunmore Olympic Triathlon in 2:30:53 and Middlebury’s Steve Hare, 62, placed fourth overall in 2:35:28.Vergennes’s Cory Coffey claimed third place in the Vermont Sun Sprint Triathlon in 1:07:51 and Salisbury’s Jeff Schuman, 63 was fourth overall in 1:08:53.

The triathlons are staged at Branbury State Park in Salisbury.

The Olympic Triathlon is a 1600 yard swim in Lake Dunmore followed by a 28 mile bike ride around the lakes and finishes with a 6.2 mile run. The Sprint Triathlon is a 600 yard swim, 14 mile bike and 3.1 mile run. This year is the 34th season for the races that started in 1986.

The triathlon started at 8:00 am. Hare finished the swim in third placed but, the veteran triathlete made the transition from swim to bike much faster than the leaders and was in first overall heading out on the bike. Flack came out of the water in 4th, 1:26 behind Hare. Flack passed the first two on the road and caught Hare toward the end of the first loop of the bike course. The two traded the lead back and forth before Flack opened up a minute gap on the final climb up “Fish Hatchery Hill”.

Flack had the day’s fastest Olympic bike split (1:14:43, Hare’s was second best) and forth best swim. His seventh best run (47:35) allowed Bill Boben of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, with the fastest Olympic run (41:42) to close within 45 seconds to take second in 2:31:37.Third place overall (2:33:12) went to Chris Prescott of Thompson, Connecticut, who had the second best run (42:14). Hare settled for third in 2:35:28.

Flack is not your usual triathlete.

He was an all-state football player on the Vermont shrine team, weighing 240 pounds. “I got up to 275 playing college football and I considered running around the field an endurance workout. My swimming and biking keep improving. My body fat is really low now but, by dropping 10 to 20 pounds of bulk could really help my run times” Flack said following the race.

The 62-year-old race director and founder, Steve Hare commented, “I felt really good in the water and the bike, but, out on the run my body reminded my mind that I’m not 35 anymore. It was a great day for all who raced. Beautiful weather, spectacular setting and great comradery.”

Thirty four-year-old Mariana Wingood of Waterbury used the days fastest women’s bike and run to overcome seventh after the swim to claim the women’s title in 2:38:14. Montreal’s Sandrine Tirode, 33, finished second in 2:43:58.

Kirston Coe of Addison was fifth overall in 2:52:03. Debra Huber of Bridport won the women’s 45-49 year old age group (3:36:56). Daniel Huber of Bridport placed 5th in the men’s 45-49 age group in 3:32:16.

The Vermont Sun Sprint Triathlon began at 8:30. Past winner Cory Coffey age 42, had the fastest sprint bike time (35:04) which allowed him to get within 30 seconds of the leader Sean Fleming of Charlotte who was the first sprinter out of the water in 8:39. Flemming had the second fastest bike time (36:04) and third fastest run (18:57) to clinch the win in 1:05:08. Second place went to Zane Fields of Charlotte who had the best sprint run of the day (17:36) and finished in 1:06:24.

Schumann was second after the swim and had the fourth fastest bike ride (36:30). He posted a 22:15 run to hold onto fourth place. A very impressive performance for the 63 year old retired school superintendent.

Kathryn Talano of Middlebury won the women’s 20-24 age group in 1:28:25. Wendy Puls of Bristol won the 65-69 group and was 17th overall.

For complete results, splits and information on upcoming events go to vermontsun.com.

The July 14 Vermont Sun Sprint Triathlon is the next series race and is the 2019 USA Triathlon Vermont State Championship. All ability levels can enter.