New incentives to drive EVs

Photo by Lou Varricchio Green Mountain Power is launching a new way for Vermonters to cut carbon and fight climate change by driving electric. Pictured: A Generation-1 Chevrolet Volt being charged in downtown Middlebury last summer.

MIDDLEBURY | Green Mountain Power (GMP) officials have kicked off a new way for Vermonters to cut carbon and help address climate change by driving electric vehicles (EVs).

GMP President Mary Powell said that all GMP customers buying or leasing a new all-electric vehicle can now get a $1,500 rebate, new plug in hybrid customers can get $1,000 and customers getting pre-owned EVs can get a $750 rebate.

“These are among the largest electric vehicle rebates offered to customers by any utility in the country,” according to a GMP news statement. “The GMP savings can be used in addition to dealer discounts already being offered plus up to $7,500 in federal tax credits.”

EV and plug in hybrid customers buying from non-participating dealers can still get the rebates by filling out a form on GMP’s website.

Details about GMP’s EV rebates can be found online at greenmountainpower.com/product/ev-rebate.

For more on EV charging locations around Vermont, visit driveelectricvt.com/charging-stations/public-charging-map.