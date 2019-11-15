Part 1: New rules for local industrial hemp farmers

× Expand Photo File Hemp

MIDDLEBURY | The U.S. government’s interim final rule on growing commercial hemp (cannabis), establishing the U.S. Domestic Hemp Production Program, was announced on Oct. 31. Last week’s Halloween announcement came as both a trick and a treat for Vermont’s new commercial hemp farming community.

As far as the treat goes, dozens of area farmers are cashing in on the cannabis CBD (cannabidiol) health-fad boom, new federal rules may curb their enthusiasm about committing more dollars into the effort. CBD, claimed as an anxiety reliever and pain killer, is one of hundreds of cannabinoids in cannabis plants, makes up to 40% of hemp’s botanic extracts.

The trick comes because Vermont’s hemp crop has THC levels which are higher than the new fed rule proposes. THC, or delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol, is the psychoactive component of the cannabis plant.

While Vermont continues to operate under its own hemp-growing pilot program, enabled under the 2014 Farm Bill, the interim 2019 federal rule represents a big step toward the final rule that will establish hemp-content testing and recordkeeping requirements, legal THC levels, disposal of high THC crops, and the authority for states “to obtain primary regulatory authority over hemp production.”

And herein lays the rub between Montpelier and Washington over hemp growing guidelines. Although, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the publication of its latest interim final rule will not affect how hemp is regulated in Vermont—at least for the time being.

Despite last week’s announcement, Vermont continues to operate under its pilot program; the pilot program will remain in effect until the state receives USDA approval for its state plan or the repeal of the authorization for state pilot programs under the 2014 Farm Bill, which is “one year after the date on which the [USDA] secretary establishes a plan”, according to the USDA’s website.

Reaction to last week’s USDA announcement in Vermont has been negative.

The USDA is setting a limit of .3% THC in industrial hemp yields, which is lower than the state of Vermont established in 2014. Vermont has set 1% as the maximum threshold. If higher, the crop must be destroyed.

According to published comments made last week by Cary Giguere of the Vermont Agency of Agriculture, Food and Markets, Vermont could lose 70% of its crop for being out of compliance with federal rules. Giguere also said that as many as two years could pass before Uncle Sam finalizes the rules. In the interim, Vermont’s hemp industry will operate under state regulations, he said.

Speaking on behalf of many of Vermont’s new hemp farmers, Glover farmer and State Sen. John Rogers (D Essex/Orleans) — himself a new hemp farmer and a proponent of liberal hemp legislation in Montpelier — isn’t pleased by the USDA’s .3% rule. He considers the .3% THC rule to be groundless. ■

— This is part 1 of a series.