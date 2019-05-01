New sponsor for summer concerts

CASTLETON | Music fans from near and far will be able to enjoy live music at the Castleton Pavilion this summer thanks to Heritage Family Credit Union signing on as the presenting sponsor for the 2019 concert series, which returns in June for its twenty fourth season.

Heritage Family Credit Union Presents: Castleton Summer Concerts at the Pavilion will feature eight weeks of live entertainment by outstanding local area musicians and bands. The concerts are free and open to the public.

Last year’s concert series drew hundreds of attendees to the Rutland region and featured jazz, rock and pop music from the Boston Crusaders, Extra Stout, Satin and Steel, and more. The lineup for the 2019 series, which begins June 25, will be announced in May.

The concerts are free and open to the public.

“Heritage Family Credit Union has been an amazing community partner to Castleton University over the years. We are grateful for their support of the summer concert series, an annual event that our community members have grown to love,” said Elicia Mailhiot, Castleton’s communications coordinator.