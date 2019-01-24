Middlebury College hosts New York Times columnist

× Expand Photo provided Frank Bruni

MIDDLEBURY | Frank Bruni, an op-ed columnist for the New York Times, discussed the effects of identity politics and the importance of free speech in a free lecture on Jan. 9, at 7 p.m., in Wilson Hall at the Middlebury College McCullough Student Center. His talk was sponsored by the Vermont Humanities Council and the college with additional support from the Mellon Foundation.

Bruni’s twice-weekly column reflects the diversity of his interests, from American politics to gay rights and from popular culture to higher education. He is a frequent contributor to CNN, an occasional guest on HBO’s Real Time with Bill Maher and the 2016 recipient of the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association’s Randy Shilts Award for bringing stories of the LGBTQ community to mainstream media outlets.

Bruni, 54, joined the staff of the New York Times in 1995 as a metropolitan reporter and writer for the Sunday magazine and Arts & Leisure section. In 1998, he was assigned to the Washington, D.C. bureau where he covered Capitol Hill, the presidential campaign of George W. Bush and the White House.

In 2002, Bruni was promoted to chief of the New York Times’ Rome bureau and in 2004 the paper brought him back to New York as its chief restaurant critic, a post that he held for five years before becoming a staff writer for the Sunday magazine. In 2011, Bruni joined Paul Krugman, Maureen Dowd, and others with his own column appearing every Sunday and Wednesday.

Bruni is the author of several books. A graduate of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill with a B.A. in English, Bruni earned an M.S. in journalism from Columbia University School of Journalism. He was a Pulitzer Traveling Fellow prior to launching his career with the Detroit Free Press.