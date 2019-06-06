No. 3 Panthers in seventh NCAA Championship

× Expand Middlebury College photo CHAMPS: Third-ranked Middlebury (22-1) held off no. 7 Salisbury, capturing the program’s seventh NCAA Championship.

MIDDLEBURY | Third-ranked Middlebury (22-1) raced out to an 8-2 lead before holding off a second-half push by no. 7 Salisbury, capturing the program’s seventh NCAA Championship and second in the last four years with a 14-9 victory last Sunday in Ashland, Virginia.

The national title is the 37th in team sports for Middlebury College since 1994 and the second during this academic year.

The Panthers swept both games from Salisbury (20-4) this season and finished the spring with a perfect 16-0 record against ranked teams.

The victory increased Middlebury’s winning streak to 22 games, as the Panthers tied the single-season mark for victories (2016) and finish with a school-record 330 goals.

Panther Coach Kate Livesay wins her third NCAA title as a coach after leading Middlebury to the 2016 title and Trinity to the crown in 2012. She won twice as a Panther player on the 2001 and 2002 squads.

Middlebury’s Emma McDonagh was recognized as the tournament’s most outstanding player, while Sara DiCenso, Julia Keith and Jane Earley were named to the all-tournament team.