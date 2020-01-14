No foolin’: April 1 is Census Day

× Expand Photo by U.S. Census Bureau Census coming The Census Bureau has moved to integrate technology into many components of the 2020 Census in Vermont.

MIDDLEBURY | It’s the start of a new decade and that means Census takers will be seen throughout the local area. According to the U.S. Constitution, all persons in the United States must be counted and that’s what is commonly referred to as the Census.

Town clerks around Addison County are starting to get the word out about the upcoming 2020 Census.

Residents should become aware of the Census procedures and to expect contact with census takers.

According to the Middlebury Town Clerk’s Ann Webster’s office, “Vermont relies on federal money for roughly one-third of its annual budget. George Washington University’s GW Institute of Public Policy, estimates that, in 2016 alone, nearly $2.5 billion in funding flowed to Vermont via 55 large federal spending programs.”

The potential impact of a census under-count is not to be taken lightly. That’s why getting out the word about the 2020 Census is already underway in advance of April 1, Census Day.

For the first time, residents will have three options for participating in the 2020 Census: online, by telephone, or with a traditional, short-form written response.

“Look for your invitation to respond in the mail or at your door,” according to the town clerk. “It is critical that everyone participate and that all household members be counted. The 2020 Decennial Census (as it’s officially known), will be available online in mid-March. Please do your part to make sure that Middlebury and all of Addison County counts.”

This year’s count will determine how more than $675 billion will be distributed to 50 states and localities for the next ten years through more than 65 federal programs.

“For Vermonters, the stakes are high,” according to Webster. “These programs include special education funding, school lunch programs, meals on wheels, fuel assistance, Medicare, housing rehabilitation, community economic development and revitalization block grants, early childhood education and cooperative extension offices.”

The goal of the U.S. Census is to collect an accurate count of the number of individuals at each address on Census Day, April 1, 2020. Why is an accurate count so important? Here are some of the ways that Census data impact you, either directly or indirectly:

The census determines the number of seats each state has in the U.S. House of Representatives; it defines congressional and state legislative districts, school districts and voting precincts; it determines the allocation of dollars to Medicaid, SNAP, Vermont highway aid, Section 8 housing, special education grants, S-CHIP, Title I grants, National School Lunch Program, WIC, Head Start, Foster Care, and health venter programs, and more.

According to VTDigger, “Multiple regions in Vermont had rates of returning Census surveys by mail below 73% in 2010. Parts of Lamoille, Orange and Washington counties, along with parts of the Northeast Kingdom ranked among some of the ‘hardest to count’ Census tracts in the country.”

For more information, check out the 2020 Decennial Census page on the town of Middlebury’s website: townofmiddlebury.org/ ■