Photo provided Need a lift? Ride along with Orwell resident Tom Pinsonneault, a retired volunteer Addison County Transit Resources driver, and discover who you will meet in this week’s installment of ACTR Riders, titled “No Reason to Smoke.” Next week’s column will be the last in this series.

Walking through the Diamond Run Mall, I noticed a man wearing a black T-shirt with white lettering approaching me. Nearing each other, heading in opposite directions, I could finally read the large lettering: “What could possibly go wrong?” it shouted at me. I pondered on that thought, I’ll bet you have considered that question at one time or another.

It’s funny how, sometimes, the fickle finger of fate seems to intervene in our lives. ACTR set up an appointment for me to pick up a client in East Middlebury at 8:30 a.m. for a 9:30 appointment at Aspen Dental on U.S. Route 7 in Rutland; that seemed easy enough until the following morning.

Leaving my driveway, as I headed out to pick up my client Rosie, I discovered my GPS would not recognize East Middlebury. I wasn’t worried. What could possibly go wrong? I headed for Route 7 and East Middlebury, all the time staring at my GPS.

Driving Route 7 North I finally decided to call the ACTR office for more specific directions to Rosie’s home address and, following a couple failed calls, I was happy to finally get the information I needed and arrived at my destination on time.

I proceeded slowly up the street where Rosie lived looking for the identifying house number. The GPS announced that I had arrived at my destination, but unable to see the identifying number. I became filled with self-doubt. Panic and anxiety began to build and I began to wonder what else could possibly go wrong?

I noted a little mom-and-pop store and pulled into an empty parking area. Were they closed?. Exiting my car and walking a short distance to the main entrance, I could see they were indeed open, although the store was dimly lit.

Once inside, I observed a solitary customer who seemed to be peering at me with a kind of suspicious air and retreated further down an aisle as I approached the check-out counter. The storekeeper greeted me and I asked her if I was on the correct street. She said that I was and asked who it is that I was looking for.

Upon revealing my client’s name the storekeeper said, “That’s her right there.” Pointing a finger at the only customer in the store who was already staring at me while punching a cell phone. I approached her introduced myself and Rosie began to explain that she had stepped out for a smoke and upon trying to reenter her house realized that she had accidentally locked herself out!

Understanding her predicament she walked to the store seeking refuge from the morning chill but found it closed. “So, she explained, I stood out in the cold with my cane in one hand and a cigarette in the other for twenty minutes, until the store opened and I was able to get inside and find some warmth.” She explained that she was trying to call a friend to get her keys out of the house and was also in the process of calling ACTR to cancel the appointment at Aspen Dental.

At this point, the storekeeper (overhearing our conversation) intervened,suggesting Rosie go with me to her appointment as planned and have the friend leave the key with her at the store. She could retrieve the key upon her return from Rutland and she wouldn’t need to reschedule another appointment. It was agreed. Rosie got into my car, with some assistance, and we headed for our destination.

We laughed all the way to Rutland and back about how much truth there is in a simple tee shirt slogan. And, yes, about how smoking can interfere with our lives on many levels.