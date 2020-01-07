Obesity could affect young brains

× Expand Photo by Brian Jenkins Obesity problem brain scan A UVM brain scan from a new study shows a thinner prefrontal cortex in obese children. The cyan color is the prefrontal cortex. Obese children in the study had poorer working memory compared with normal weight research subjects.

MIDDLEBURY | New research by the University of Vermont has revealed a genuine connection between childhood obesity and decreased functions in young brains. The new Vermont-based research was just published in the professional medical journal JAMA Pediatrics.

“Our results show an important connection; that kids with higher BMI (body mass index) tend to have a thinner cerebral cortex, especially in the prefrontal area,” said Jennifer Laurent, an associate professor in at the University of Vermont’s Department of Nursing. She is lead author of the new study.

“We found widespread thinning of (the) cerebral cortex” among research subjects with higher BMI, according to senior author Scott Mackey, a UVM assistant professor of psychiatry, but notably in the prefontal area, too. “That’s significant because we know that executive function, things like memory and the ability to plan, are controlled in that area of the brain.”

“It could be that a thinner prefrontal cortex is affecting decision-making in some children, and they make unhealthy dietary choices as a result, which could lead to obesity,” Laurent said.

Or the causal relationship could work in the opposite direction, she added.

“We know from rodent models and adult studies that obesity can induce low-grade inflammatory effects, which actually do alter cellular structure” and can lead to cardiovascular disease, Laurent said. “With prolonged exposure to obesity, it is possible that children have chronic inflammation, and that may actually be affecting their brain in the long term.”

Laurent said the study shows there’s a big impact on public health care and related costs, too.

“We would want to proactively encourage changes in kids’ diets and exercise levels at a young age with the understanding that it’s not only the heart that is being affected by obesity, it is perhaps also the brain,” she said. “We did not look at behavior. It’s very important that this work not further stigmatize people who are obese or overweight. What we’re saying is that, according to our measures, we are seeing something that bears watching. How and if it translates to behavior is for future research to determine.” ■