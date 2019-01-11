Olender named Girl Scout Volunteer of the Month

× Expand Photo provided New Haven resident Ursula Olender, a local Girl Scout volunteer and troop leader, stands with Della Connor, her co-leader’s daughter.

NEW HAVEN | Ursula Olender, of New Haven, has dedicated her life to helping others be the best they can be, not just through her career as an advisor to college students on their own career paths, but also to dozens of Girl Scouts as their troop leader and to adult Girl Scout volunteers just learning their way through the Girl Scout experience.

Girl Scouts of the Green and White Mountains (GSGWM) has named Olender as the Volunteer of the Month in recognition of all she does.

Olender, who moved to New Haven in 2016, is the internship and career advisor at Middlebury College, and has done similar work for Champlain College, Dartmouth College, Colgate University and Amherst College. Working with middle-school and high-school girls and those who are economically disadvantaged is where she feels most energized. She does what she can to make sure that the Girl Scout program is available to every girl who wants to participate.

“I’d love to see more people who don’t have kids, or whose kids have grown up, do this,” Olender said. “You don’t have to be a mom to be a Girl Scout leader.”

“She’s been a great asset to the Addison County community,” said Sarah Reilly, lead community and member support specialist for GSGWM, noting that Olender has been a volunteer support coordinator for less than a year. “Girl Scouting is near and dear to her heart and her dedication to the girls and adults in her community is inspiring.”

Amanda Powell, also a troop support specialist for GSGWM, agrees. “She’s been working hard to bring Girl Scouts back to her service unit by increasing their visibility and the leaders’ connections with each other. She really goes the extra mile,” Powell said, and “provides one-on-one support and guidance for leaders.”

Olender has also just been named the camp director for Green Mountain Day Camp, which is a one-week day camp run by Girl Scout volunteers at Branbury State Park in Salisbury.

The camp will run for one week this August this coming summer. Camp was a big part of Olender’s own Girl Scout experience, where she was a program aide.

After so many years of involvement with Girl Scouts, Olender said, “I think the thing that’s been most important for me is understanding it’s a team effort. I don’t do any of it by myself.”

She encourages any girl or adult to volunteer and become involved with Girl Scouts, to find out what your strengths are and how others can complement those skills. “You don’t have to be the traditional ‘rah-rah’ person,” she said. “We have roles for everyone – even quiet leaders like me.”.