On the spiritual path

RUTLAND | On Thursday, Jan. 31, at 6:30 p.m., Phoenix Books in downtown Rutland will host Dr. Polly Young-Eisendrath, of the University of Vermont, for a talk on her new book, “Love Between Equals: Relationship as a Spiritual Path.” An experienced Buddhist teacher, psychotherapist and couples counselor, Young-Eisendrath dismantles ideas about love while revealing how mindfulness and communication can help. This event is free at Phoenix Books Rutland located at 2 Center St.