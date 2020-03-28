Update from Adopt-A-Pet

PITTSFORD | In light of the recent and ongoing concerns about COVID-19, the Rutland County Humane Society (RCHS) will implement new procedures to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff, volunteers, adopters, supporters and the public. Beginning immediately new policies are in place.

Appointments will need to be made to adopt or visit an animal or to surrender an owned animal. Please call if you are bringing in a stray animal.

We are currently not accepting donations of items to the shelter. We have been, and will continue to, use the appropriate cleaning guidelines so our staff can safely care for the animals at RCHS and themselves. Please call us at 802-483-6700 or e-mail at rchs@rchsvt.org with any questions.

We appreciate your support and understanding during this time as we do what is best for everyone in our community. ■