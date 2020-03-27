Operations update from Homeward Bound

We have closed our adoption center through April 15, so I won’t be writing a Featured Pet for the next few weeks.

Adoptions: As much as we would like to see each and every animal in our care exit the building and enter a kind and loving home where they can weather this storm, we don’t believe this is a reasonable approach at this time. Doing so would contradict what we are being asked, and may soon be mandated to do, which is to stay home. Adoptions mean trips to the vet, trips to the pet food store, and the list goes on. We cannot in good faith get behind this right now.

Strays: We will be available to take in strays from the community. Please call the shelter at 802-388-1100 to make intake arrangements.

Surrenders: We will handle owner surrenders on a case by case basis. Families should call 802-388-1100 to discuss their specific situation with a shelter staff member first.

Pet Food: If providing food for a pet is an issue, we are keeping a supply of dog, cat, and small animal food on our front porch. Please take what you need. ■