Opioid Council releases report

MONTPELIER | According to Rebecca Kelley, media aide to Gov. Phil Scott, members of the Vermont Opioid Coordination Council released their long-awaited progress report. The report, titled “Strategic Actions and Progress,” reviews all statewide actions relating to the drug abuse crisis from 2017 through the end of 2018. The report was completed in response to the governor’s recommended strategies.

Kelley noted that the report “highlights programs and policy actions in areas of primary prevention in schools, intervention and treatment, recovery, enforcement and workforce development.”

“The opioid crisis is one of the most complex challenges we have faced here in Vermont and across the nation,” according to Gov. Scott.

“Far too many people and their loved ones face the daily struggles and terrible toll that comes with opioid addiction. This report highlights the work of the council, in collaboration with many state and local partners, legislators and providers, to strengthen and advance a cohesive statewide system of supports for prevention, treatment, recovery and enforcement.”

Following the report’s release, Drug Prevention Policy Director Jolinda LaClair said, “If we are going to permanently bend the curve on substance misuse and addiction, then a comprehensive system for prevention and recovery is key.

“Vermont has already taken the first important steps, from our Hub and Spoke treatment system that’s become a national model, to supporting schools with a substance use prevention coordinator, adopting rules governing prescriptions and our opioid overdose and reversal program that’s provided first responders with 10,000 doses of naloxone and distributed over 25,000 rescue kits, helping to prevent more than 1,500 possible overdoses.”

“These are important steps forward even though progress on this issue is never enough,” Scott said. “Prevention programs should reach into every community for every Vermont child and adult, as we work to keep Vermonters healthy and safe from substance use disorder.”

You can read the progress report online at healthvermont.gov/response/alcohol-drugs/governors-opioid-coordination-council.