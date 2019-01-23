Option taxes: funding projects with a twist

× Expand Photo by Lou Varricchio Middlebury instituted a one percent local option tax to pay the debt service on the Cross Street Bridge spanning the Otter Creek.

MIDDLEBURY | In the 1989 movie “Field of Dreams,” actor Kevin Costner uttered one of Hollywood’s most famous lines: “If you build it, he will come.”

Costner’s baseball-fan character was referring to constructing a ball diamond for his dead father. Popular culture has since altered the line to “If you build it, they will come.”

The abridged quote seems to be the epithet of the moment for stakeholders spearheading the proposed South Burlington City Center for the Arts and recreation center construction projects.

Stakeholders of proposed arts and recreation centers in South Burlington would like non-South Burlingtonians to share some of the financial burdens. Some of those stakeholders would like non-South Burlingtonians to share some of the financial burdens through an increase in the local option tax.

The option tax is are the latest tool in municipal tool boxes to help fund “must have” projects.

An example, in Middlebury, is the Cross Street Bridge which is being funded by a local option tax.

“The town of Middlebury instituted the 1 percent local option tax to pay the debt service on the Cross Street Bridge,” according to Town Manager Kathleen Ramsay.

“The annual debt service is slightly under $1.25 million per year, with Middlebury College contributing $600,000 and the local option tax contributing the balance, $650,000.”

Ramsay noted that although the local option tax was estimated to bring in, and initially did net, $650,000 per year for the town, recent annual receipts have reached in the $950,000 range. In fact, the use of surplus proceeds from the local option tax was the topic of discussion at the the Middlebury Selectboard’s FY20 budget hearing on Jan. 15.

In the case of South Burlington’s option tax strategy, its multi-million dollar projects are the latest to get attention because of their approach to financing — increasing the city’s sales tax from 7 percent to 8 percent via a local option tax on food, lodging and alcohol.

Officials estimate that the arts center might cost $30 million, while the recreation center might cost $15 million. This means the city could need to raise $45 million, potentially.

City and arts officials have suggested that the tax could be sunset, or ended, after the project is completed. But some experts are skeptical.

“We have a local option tax of 1 percent now; it does not have a sunset provision,” South Burlington City Manager Kevin Dorn told True North Reports.

Next week: Local option taxes are not the only funding vehicle for municipalities.

Note: An expanded version of this multi-part series first appeared on True North Reports online.